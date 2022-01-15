Snowfall Reports: January 15th, 2022

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A storm system brought light snow to Central Illinois Friday evening with amounts ranging from just a dusting east of I-55 to as much as 4.5″ in Macomb. Below is the running list of snowfall reports from across the region, we’ll add more totals as we get them.

Macomb – 4.5″

Lewistown – 4.2″

Canton – 4.0″

Galesburg – 3.5″

Avon – 3.0″

Beardstown – 3.0″

NW Germantown Hills – 2.5″

NW Peoria – 2.4″

Washington – 2.0″

Kingston Mines – 2.0″

Geneseo – 2.0″

Kewanee – 2.0″

SE Pekin – 1.9″

Princeton – 1.6″

Germantown Hills – 1.6″

Peoria (PIA Official) – 1.6″

Morton – 1.5″

La Salle – 1.5″

Bloomington – 1.0″

Towanda – 1.0″

Tremont – 1.0″

Ottawa – 1.0″

Mendota – 1.0″

Chenoa – 0.8″

2 NNW Shirley – 0.8″

Lincoln (NWS Official) – 0.7″

Streator – 0.7″

Normal – 0.6″

Roanoke – 0.5″

Le Roy – 0.5″

Arrowsmith – 0.4″

El Paso – 0.3″

Heyworth – 0.2″

Saybrook – 0.2″

Forecast Verification

As far as snowfall forecasts go this event verified nicely as most areas ended up in their projected ranges. La Salle/Peru has been one spot that actually received more than expected and Lincoln slightly less. The anticipated wedge of dry air northeast of I-74 reduced snowfall rates and kept accumulations to under an inch across the eastern half of the region. Meanwhile heavier snow accumulations were seen across Knox, Fulton and McDonough Counties where localized bands of heavier snow allowed for totals to exceed 3 inches.

