Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A late season storm system brought another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Thursday night and Friday morning. Snow accumulations generally ranged from 2-5 inches with the heaviest snow falling in Tazewell & McLean Counties.

Here’s a running list of snowfall reports as of 9:00 am, Friday, March 11th



Mackinaw – 5.3″

Towanda – 5.1″

Atlanta – 5.1″

Carlock – 5.0″

Normal – 4.5″

Armington – 4.5″

Chatsworth – 4.5″

Lewistown – 4.3″

New Holland – 4.3″

Morton – 4.2″

Heyworth – 4.1″

Emington – 4.0″

Chenoa – 4.0″

Pekin – 4.0″

Lexington – 3.8″

Eureka – 3.6″

Washington – 3.1″

Germantown Hills – 3.1″

Hartsburg – 3.0″

Avon – 3.0″

Clinton – 3.0″

Streator – 3.0″

Peoria (Official) – 2.9″

N Washington – 2.9″

Panola – 2.8″

West Peoria – 2.7″

Canton – 2.4″

Peru – 2.3″

Ottawa – 2.2″

Peoria Heights – 2.2″

Yates City – 2.1″

Princeton – 2.0″

La Salle – 1.8″

Gilson – 1.6″

Kewanee – 1.5″

Forecast Verification

For most of Central Illinois the forecast of 1-3 inches verified with 3-5 inch snow reports in Tazewell, McLean and Logan Counties. While we got the location of this heavier snow correct, the totals exceeded our expectations by 1-2 inches. This is likely the result of higher than expected snow ratios which were expected to be in the 12:1 range but ended up around 16:1 (16 inches of snow for every inch of rain). You can compare the forecast to actual reports below.