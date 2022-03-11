Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A late season storm system brought another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Thursday night and Friday morning. Snow accumulations generally ranged from 2-5 inches with the heaviest snow falling in Tazewell & McLean Counties.
Here’s a running list of snowfall reports as of 9:00 am, Friday, March 11th
Mackinaw – 5.3″
Towanda – 5.1″
Atlanta – 5.1″
Carlock – 5.0″
Normal – 4.5″
Armington – 4.5″
Chatsworth – 4.5″
Lewistown – 4.3″
New Holland – 4.3″
Morton – 4.2″
Heyworth – 4.1″
Emington – 4.0″
Chenoa – 4.0″
Pekin – 4.0″
Lexington – 3.8″
Eureka – 3.6″
Washington – 3.1″
Germantown Hills – 3.1″
Hartsburg – 3.0″
Avon – 3.0″
Clinton – 3.0″
Streator – 3.0″
Peoria (Official) – 2.9″
N Washington – 2.9″
Panola – 2.8″
West Peoria – 2.7″
Canton – 2.4″
Peru – 2.3″
Ottawa – 2.2″
Peoria Heights – 2.2″
Yates City – 2.1″
Princeton – 2.0″
La Salle – 1.8″
Gilson – 1.6″
Kewanee – 1.5″
Forecast Verification
For most of Central Illinois the forecast of 1-3 inches verified with 3-5 inch snow reports in Tazewell, McLean and Logan Counties. While we got the location of this heavier snow correct, the totals exceeded our expectations by 1-2 inches. This is likely the result of higher than expected snow ratios which were expected to be in the 12:1 range but ended up around 16:1 (16 inches of snow for every inch of rain). You can compare the forecast to actual reports below.