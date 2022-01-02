Snowfall Reports: New Years Day Winter Storm

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A winter storm brought 4-7 inches of snow to areas west of the Illinois River including 4.3″ inches of snow to Peoria. Areas east of the Illinois River and south of HWY 24 dealt with a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow which resulted in a sharp cutoff in snow accumulations across Tazewell and McLean Counties. This was especially the case in Bloomington/Normal where 2.0″ of snow was reported in north Normal while only 0.1″ of snow was reported in Bloomington with ice and sleet below it.

Despite the lack of snow early in the season and having the 3rd latest first measurable snow on record, the storms we’ve had this past week have made up much of the difference. Our seasonal total in Peoria now sits at 7.1″ which is only 0.9″ below average for January 2nd.

Snowfall Reports

Here’s our running list of snowfall totals gathered from the NWS, Cocorahs and viewer reports. If you have a report you’d like to share please let us know!

Kewanee – 7.0″

Yates City – 6.9″

Altona – 6.8″

Galesburg – 5.9″

Macomb- 5.5″

Knoxville – 5.2″

Farmington – 5.0″

NW Peoria – 4.5″

Chillicothe – 4.5″

Princeville – 4.5″

Castleton – 4.5″

NW Williamsfield – 4.5″

Altona – 4.5″

Princeton – 4.4″

Peoria (Official) – 4.3″

Metamora – 4.0″

Hanna City – 4.0″

Creve Coeur – 4.0″

Canton – 4.0″

Astoria – 4.0″

Germantown Hills – 4.0″

Bartonville – 4.0″

Peru – 4.0″

Avon – 3.5″

Lewistown – 3.4″

Streator – 3.4″

Morton – 3.3″

Roanoke – 3.2″

Washington – 3.5″

Marquette Heights – 3.0″

N Pekin – 3.0″

El Paso – 2.3″

Talbott – 2.3″

N Normal – 2.0″

Chatsworth – 2.0″

Emington – 2.0″

Manito – 2.0″

3.6 SSE Pekin – 1.8″

Chenoa – 1.6″

Delavan – 1.0″

Bloomington – 0.1″

Forecast Verification

For the most part the forecast was proven to be quite accurate. We were expecting widespread accumulations in the 4-7 inch range west of the Illinois River with a sharp cut-off further east and most areas received snow that was in the projected range. When it came to the expected impacts, all that played out as expected with snow, ice and blowing snow making for hazardous travel across Central Illinois.

Where the forecast could have been a little better…

Northern Livingston/southern La Salle Counties where a forecast of 3-5 inches would have been more accurate.

Bloomington/Normal where a forecast of a Trace-3 inches would have more accurately captured the sharp accumulation gradient that occurred.

You can compare the forecast with what actually fell below