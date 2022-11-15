Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois woke up to its first real snowfall of the season with widespread accumulations of 1-3 inches seen across the region. A narrow band of heavier snow resulted in locally higher amounts of snow across northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties.

Latest Snowfall Reports

(NOTE: 2NW Peoria = 2 miles northwest of Peoria)

4.0″ – Galesburg

3.5″ – Farmington

3.3″ – Yates City

3.0″ – Henry

3.0″ – London Mills

2.8″ – 2NW Peoria

2.5″ – Elmwood

2.5″ – Knoxville

2.5″ – Ottawa

2.3″ – 3WNW Peoria

2.0″ – Eureka

2.0″ – Peru

2.0″ – Varna

2.0″ – 2NE Washington

1.9″ – Altona

1.8″ – Canton

1.8″ – 5NW Peoria

1.8″ – Towanda

1.8″ – Washington

1.6″ – Morton

1.5″ – Germantown Hills

1.5″ – 6W Metamora

1.5″ – Peoria (PIA)

1.5″ – Roanoke

1.2″ – Speer

1.0″ – Bloomington

1.0″ – Le Roy

1.0″ – Normal

0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA)

Forecast Verification

For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.

You can see a comparison of the snowfall forecast vs what was measured across the region Tuesday morning.