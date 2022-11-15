Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois woke up to its first real snowfall of the season with widespread accumulations of 1-3 inches seen across the region. A narrow band of heavier snow resulted in locally higher amounts of snow across northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties.
Latest Snowfall Reports
(NOTE: 2NW Peoria = 2 miles northwest of Peoria)
4.0″ – Galesburg
3.5″ – Farmington
3.3″ – Yates City
3.0″ – Henry
3.0″ – London Mills
2.8″ – 2NW Peoria
2.5″ – Elmwood
2.5″ – Knoxville
2.5″ – Ottawa
2.3″ – 3WNW Peoria
2.0″ – Eureka
2.0″ – Peru
2.0″ – Varna
2.0″ – 2NE Washington
1.9″ – Altona
1.8″ – Canton
1.8″ – 5NW Peoria
1.8″ – Towanda
1.8″ – Washington
1.6″ – Morton
1.5″ – Germantown Hills
1.5″ – 6W Metamora
1.5″ – Peoria (PIA)
1.5″ – Roanoke
1.2″ – Speer
1.0″ – Bloomington
1.0″ – Le Roy
1.0″ – Normal
0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA)
Forecast Verification
For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
You can see a comparison of the snowfall forecast vs what was measured across the region Tuesday morning.