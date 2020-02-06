Snowfall Reports: Wednesday, February 5th, 2020

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A powerful storm system brought a quick and heavy shot of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon leading to hazardous travel conditions and numerous accidents throughout Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue to fall overnight but here’s a look at local area snowfall reports so far…



Wed 4:30 pm: Pekin – 2.6″

Wed 5:00 pm: Morton – 2.6″

Wed 5:00 pm: Hanna City – 2.0″

Wed 5:00 pm: Eureka – 2.3″

Wed 5:30 pm: Tremont – 3.5″

Wed 6:00 pm: Peoria (PIA) – 2.0″

Wed 6:00 pm: 3 miles WNW Peoria – 1.5″

Wed 6:00 pm: Lincoln – 1.9″

Wed 7:00 pm: Ellsworth – 3.0″

Wed 7:30 pm: Normal – 2.0″

Wed 7:30 pm: Dunlap – 3.0″

Wed 7:30 pm: Washington – 2.0″

Wed 7:45 pm: East Peoria – 4.0″

Wed 8:15 pm: 4 miles north of Peoria – 3.0″

Wed 8:30 pm: 6 miles north of Manito – 2.3″

Wed 9:20 pm: Gilson – 0.8″

Wed 10:00 pm: Delavan – 2.5″

Wed 10:15 pm: Peoria Heights – 3.3″



Additional reports will be added as they come in.

Additional snow is expected to fall through early Thursday morning with another 1-2 inches of snow expected along and north of I-74 through noon Thursday. This will bring storm total accumulations of 2-4 to 3-5 inches over much of Central Illinois with lighter amounts to the north and west. Winter weather advisories remain in effect through noon Thursday for much of Central Illinois.