Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A powerful storm system is currently impacting much of the country with blizzard conditions in the north and severe storms in the south. In Central Illinois our impacts are far less severe and are, in fact, beneficial! The storm has brought some much-needed rainfall and it’s not done yet!

Rainfall amounts generally ranged from 0.50″ to 1.00″ across the region with locally higher totals near I-80. Here’s a list of rainfall totals as of 12:00 pm Wednesday

Knoxville – 1.36″

Streator – 1.14″

Ottawa – 1.09″

Bradford – 1.06″

Germantown Hills – 0.98″

Henry – 0.98″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.96″

La Salle – 0.93″

Metamora – 0.93″

McNabb – 0.91″

Washington – 0.91″

3.6 E Tremont – 0.90″

Congerville – 0.89″

Dunlap – 0.89″

Bryant – 0.83″

Danvers – 0.82″

Galesburg – 0.80″

Heyworth – 0.78″

Secor – 0.77″

Canton – 0.76″

Normal – 0.75″

3.6 SSE Pekin – 0.72″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.68″

Le Roy – 0.61″

Elmwood – 0.58″

Arrowsmith – 0.55″

Ellsworth – 0.47″

Chatsworth – 0.36″

Additional Rain to Come

The storm system continues to slow down and as a result the next push of rain will be heavier than what was initially anticipated. After a relatively quiet morning, rain will redevelop across Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon and increase in coverage and intensity through the evening commute. After 10 pm, rain could mix and change to snow for areas along and north of I-74. The snow should melt on area roads but could lead to some light and slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces and rooftops. Rain and any snow will gradually end from the southwest to the northeast after midnight.

Areas along and east of the Illinois River are likely to receive 0.50″ to 1.00″ of additional rain through tonight. Further west amounts will be significantly lighter with most areas seeing 0.25″ or less. This will bring a grand total of 1.50″ to 2.00″ of rain to much of Central Illinois when it’s all said and done.