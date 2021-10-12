Storm and Rainfall Reports For Monday, October 11th, 2021

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front brought heavy rain and tornadoes to Central Illinois Monday afternoon and evening. Here’s a list of storm reports and rainfall reports from the throughout the event.
Storm Reports
3:47 PM – Havana: Large tree limb blown down
4:34 PM – Roanoke: Funnel cloud reported
4:45 PM – 3 N Roanoke: Tornado reported, brief touchdown
4:55 PM – 4 E Washburn: Tornado, Farm has several tree branches down, garage damaged, and barn knocked down. Images below
5:31 PM – Bloomington (CIRA): 53 mph wind gust
5:52 PM – Arrowsmith: Wind damage to outbuilding with flattened corn
Click here for pictures and videos from Monday’s storms.
Rainfall Reports
Lincoln – 1.32″
4 W Kappa – 1.30″
Washington – 1.22″
Goodfield – 1.20″
South Pekin – 1.18″
Galesburg – 1.18″
Speer – 1.16″
Dunlap – 1.16″
Eureka – 1.15″
New Holland – 1.15″
Morton – 1.14″
Roanoke – 1.09″
Hartsburg – 1.09″
Henry – 1.08″
Peoria Heights – 1.06″
East Peoria – 1.02″
Peoria (PIA) – 0.96″
Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.70″