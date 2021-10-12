Storm and Rainfall Reports For Monday, October 11th, 2021

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front brought heavy rain and tornadoes to Central Illinois Monday afternoon and evening. Here’s a list of storm reports and rainfall reports from the throughout the event.

Storm Reports

3:47 PM – Havana: Large tree limb blown down

4:34 PM – Roanoke: Funnel cloud reported

4:45 PM – 3 N Roanoke: Tornado reported, brief touchdown

4:55 PM – 4 E Washburn: Tornado, Farm has several tree branches down, garage damaged, and barn knocked down. Images below

5:31 PM – Bloomington (CIRA): 53 mph wind gust

5:52 PM – Arrowsmith: Wind damage to outbuilding with flattened corn



Storm damage to a farm 4 miles east of Washburn. Photos by Kent McCanless, Woodford County EMA

Click here for pictures and videos from Monday’s storms.

Rainfall Reports

Lincoln – 1.32″

4 W Kappa – 1.30″

Washington – 1.22″

Goodfield – 1.20″

South Pekin – 1.18″

Galesburg – 1.18″

Speer – 1.16″

Dunlap – 1.16″

Eureka – 1.15″

New Holland – 1.15″

Morton – 1.14″

Roanoke – 1.09″

Hartsburg – 1.09″

Henry – 1.08″

Peoria Heights – 1.06″

East Peoria – 1.02″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.96″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.70″