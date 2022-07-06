Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A stalled front will remain the focal point for showers and storms through the end of the week, and while the rain we’ve seen so far this week has been localized, a complex of storms moving in Thursday night is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to much of Central Illinois.

Periods of rain associated with clusters of thunderstorms will continue to drift from west to east across Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. While these will likely produce pockets of 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain, most areas will see far less. A more significant disturbance is expected to develop in Iowa Thursday afternoon then drop southeast into Central Illinois Thursday night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with a risk of damaging winds and hail, but heavy rain is the primary threat.

While exact track of the storm system remains unclear the current forecast brings a widespread 1-3 inches of rain to Central Illinois with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest of the rain is favored to fall along and south of I-74, though this could shift a bit over the next 24 hours. For the time being, the Weather Prediction Center has put Central Illinois within a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding.

While we certainly don’t need flooding in Central Illinois, the rain will be welcomed for areas that continue to deal with developing and expanding drought conditions. This is especially true along and south of I-74 where 30 day rainfall deficits range from 1-3 inches.