Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region.

Wind

Utica – 62 mph wind gust

Ottawa – Tree branches down

Streator – Multiple trees and power lines down. Report of a tree branch falling on a home in the 700 block of south Monroe St.

Lacon – Tree down on Hickory Grove road

Pontiac – Trees snapped and power lines down

Hail

Cornell – 1.0″ Diameter

Pontiac – 0.88″ Diameter



We certainly anticipated more storms across Central Illinois late Monday afternoon and early evening, but storms remained a bit more scattered and never really formed into a squall line until they were east of the region. This kept the worst of the severe storms north and east of the area.