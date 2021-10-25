Storm Summary: October 24th-25th Heavy Rain Event

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A storm system brought multiple rounds of heavy rain to Central Illinois from late Saturday night through early Monday morning. The heavy rain prompted flash flood warnings from the NWS Sunday evening. Storms also produced gusty winds which led to localized storm damage in parts of McLean, Tazewell and Peoria Counties.

Here’s a running list of the latest 2-day rainfall totals…

Lewistown – 5.40″

2.6 NE Dunlap – 4.54″

La Salle – 4.51″

Elmwood – 4.41″

Peoria Heights – 4.25″

Dwight – 4.20″

3 WSW Marseilles – 4.17″

Peoria (PIA) – 4.09″

Lacon – 3.88″

Streator – 3.84″

Heyworth – 3.79″

2.7 NE Bloomington – 3.75″

3 E Tremont – 3.75″

Canton – 3.73″

Toulon – 3.69″

Saybrook – 3.68″

2 SW Bloomington – 3.55″

Ottawa – 3.49″

Henry – 3.46″

3.6 SSE Pekin – 3.45″

3.4 WNW Peoria – 3.45″

Morton – 3.41″

6.4 W Metamora – 3.40″

4.3 ESE Pekin – 3.36″

Princeton – 3.36″

Normal – 3.24″

5 WSW Bloomington – 3.20″

Wyoming – 3.20″

Arrowsmith – 3.14″

El Paso – 3.07″

Carlock – 3.08″

3.4 NNW Sparland – 3.04″

2.6 S Dunlap – 3.00″

Havana – 3.00″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 2.97″

Fairview – 2.96″

Washington – 2.96″

Knoxville – 2.92″

Roanoke – 2.90″

Germantown Hills – 2.86″

Congerville – 2.85″

Lexington – 2.83″

Lincoln – 2.72″

Pontiac – 2.68″

Peru – 2.61″

Secor – 2.61″

2.7 NE Galva – 2.58″

San Jose – 2.50″

Emington – 2.48″

3.2 E Hartsburg – 2.45″

2.9 SW Emden – 2.40″

Chatsworth – 2.36″

Galesburg – 1.97″

The heavy rain received in Peoria this weekend has made October 2021 the 2nd wettest October on record with more than 8 inches recorded so far this month. The all time wettest October is October 1941 where the Peoria area received 10.53″ of rain. More rain is expected later this week but it’s unlikely to be enough to make this the all time wettest October on record.

Here is a look at Peoria area Monthly Rainfall stats for the month of October Courtesy of the Illinois State Climatologist. He points out the top 4 wettest Octobers.