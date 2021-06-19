Storm Summary & Rain Reports

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Severe storms rolled through the area Friday night bringing destructive winds, heavy rain and hail to to Central Illinois. The storms left a path a snapped trees, damaged buildings and collapsed sports domes as they moved across the region.

Storm Reports

11:29 PM – Galesburg, IL – 58 MPH Wind Gust

11:40 PM – Abingdon, IL – Tree & Power line damage

11:40 PM – St. Augustine, IL – Several trees snapped and barn heavily damaged. Estimated wind speeds of 80-90 mph.

11:50 PM – Abingdon, IL – Downed power lines and trees snapped on Route 41

11:50 PM – London Mills, IL – Numerous trees snapped, grain elevators severely damaged and power lines down. Estimated wind speeds of 80 mph.

11:52 PM – London Mills, IL – Farm Equipment buildings damaged and power lines blown into Field

12:00 AM – Fairview, IL – Trees down

12:06 AM – Norris, IL – Power line and power poles broken off

12:10 AM – Canton, IL – Roof and siding damage

12:10 AM – Canton, IL – Trees and power lines down along route 9 west of Canton

12:54 AM – Peoria, IL – 51 mph wind gust

12:58 AM – Pekin, IL – Numerous trees down on cars

12:58 AM – Tremont, IL – 77 mph wind gust

1:09 AM – Mackinaw, IL – 58 mph

Rainfall Reports

Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.72″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.90″

Normal – 1.08″

Henry – 1.10″

Heyworth – 1.11″

Bloomington – 1.16″

Elmwood – 1.16″

Beardstown – 1.28″

Lincoln – 1.34″

Yates City – 1.34″

Heyworth – 1.48″

Tremont- 1.87″

Mackinaw – 1.87″

Danvers – 1.94″

Avon – 2.15″

Galesburg – 2.54″

Knoxville – 2.58″

Pekin – 2.83″

Canton – 3.34″



