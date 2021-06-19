Storm Summary & Rain Reports

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Severe storms rolled through the area Friday night bringing destructive winds, heavy rain and hail to to Central Illinois. The storms left a path a snapped trees, damaged buildings and collapsed sports domes as they moved across the region.
Storm Reports
11:29 PM – Galesburg, IL – 58 MPH Wind Gust
11:40 PM – Abingdon, IL – Tree & Power line damage
11:40 PM – St. Augustine, IL – Several trees snapped and barn heavily damaged. Estimated wind speeds of 80-90 mph.
11:50 PM – Abingdon, IL – Downed power lines and trees snapped on Route 41
11:50 PM – London Mills, IL – Numerous trees snapped, grain elevators severely damaged and power lines down. Estimated wind speeds of 80 mph.
11:52 PM – London Mills, IL – Farm Equipment buildings damaged and power lines blown into Field
12:00 AM – Fairview, IL – Trees down
12:06 AM – Norris, IL – Power line and power poles broken off
12:10 AM – Canton, IL – Roof and siding damage
12:10 AM – Canton, IL – Trees and power lines down along route 9 west of Canton
12:54 AM – Peoria, IL – 51 mph wind gust
12:58 AM – Pekin, IL – Numerous trees down on cars
12:58 AM – Tremont, IL – 77 mph wind gust
1:09 AM – Mackinaw, IL – 58 mph
Rainfall Reports
Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.72″
Peoria (PIA) – 0.90″
Normal – 1.08″
Henry – 1.10″
Heyworth – 1.11″
Bloomington – 1.16″
Elmwood – 1.16″
Beardstown – 1.28″
Lincoln – 1.34″
Yates City – 1.34″
Heyworth – 1.48″
Tremont- 1.87″
Mackinaw – 1.87″
Danvers – 1.94″
Avon – 2.15″
Galesburg – 2.54″
Knoxville – 2.58″
Pekin – 2.83″
Canton – 3.34″