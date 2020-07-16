Storm Summary: Tornadoes, heavy rain and damaging winds slam Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Severe storms brought record setting rain, tornadoes and damaging winds to Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Two tornadoes touched down between 1:30 pm and 1:45 pm in Tazewell County South Pekin and Green Valley. Another storm would go on to produce two more reported tornadoes between Gridley and Chenoa around 4 pm. In addition to the tornadoes, the storm produced golf ball size hail and damaging wind gusts in Chatsworth which destroyed outbuildings and brought down trees and powerlines.

This time lapse was sent in by WMBD viewer Roger Stoller who’s farm is 3 miles east of Gridley. The video captures the rotating wall cloud along with what appears to be two separate funnels and at least on brief touchdown.

The storms also produced a widespread 3 to 7 inches of rain which producing flash flooding from Fulton to Livingston County. Peoria set a daily and monthly rainfall record with an official 5.19″ at Peoria International Airport. A report just 2 miles north of PIA stated a rainfall amount of 6.48″.

Here’s a list of other rainfall reports across the area…

East Peoria – 8.0″

Morton – 7.5″

5 NNW El Paso – 7.04″

2 N Peoria International Airport – 6.48″

Pekin – 6.20″

Bartonville – 6.15″

Secor – 6.00″

Pekin – 5.75″

Eureka – 5.32″

Creve Coeur – 5.20″

Peoria (Official) – 5.19″

Carlock – 4.90″

Bloomington – 2.47″