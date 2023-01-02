Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system will bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms to Central Illinois Monday night. Record high temperatures are expected Tuesday afternoon before a cold front sends temperatures closer to seasonal norms Tuesday evening.

Key Takeaways

Fog and drizzle likely through 9 pm

Rain becoming widespread after 9 pm, a few non-severe storms are possible

Mainly dry Tuesday, but isolated storms possible east of the Illinois River Storms that develop may become strong with small hail and gusty winds

Turning colder Tuesday night

Periods of light snow possible Wednesday & Thursday

Periods of dense fog have impacted Central Illinois over the past few days resulting in visibility reductions of a quarter mile or less. This fog and drizzle will continue until the rain arrives later in the evening.

Rain and non-severe storms are expected to spread across Central Illinois after 9 pm. While the heaviest rain is expected to pass north and south of the area, pockets of heavier rain are possible between midnight and 3 am Tuesday. A dry slot will move over Illinois after 3 am allowing rainfall rates to decrease and bringing periods of drizzle back to the area through Tuesday

morning.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ across much of Central Illinois. Thanks to the recent warm weather, the ground should be able to absorb a good amount of the rain and limit the potential for flooding. However, where heavier rainfall rates occur significant ponding will be possible on area roadways.

Tuesday

Record Warmth and a Slight Chance of Storms

The dry slot will likely result in skies becoming partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. This clearing, along with a strong southerly breeze of 10-20 mph will result in temperatures reaching the lower to mid 60s. The warmth will allow the atmosphere to destabilize which could trigger a few thunderstorms east of the Illinois River after noon. Should storms develop, there will be enough shear for storms to become strong with small hail and gusty winds. Any storms that do develop should be well east of the region by 6 pm.

Wednesday & Thursday

A Return to Seasonal Temps With Light Snow

Tuesday evening’s cold front will send temperatures closer to our seasonal norms, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the 20s. Wrap around moisture will keep skies overcast on Wednesday and lead to a few flurries or sprinkles Wednesday afternoon. Another push of moisture will lead to widely scattered snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday with snow accumulations of a half inch or less expected.