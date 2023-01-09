Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Warmer than average temperatures are expected to continue impacting Central Illinois for the next few weeks, but a storm system off the coast of California could bring a shot of cooler air along with some rain and snow to the area.

Key Takeaways

Rain starts Wednesday night

Gradual transition to snow late Wednesday night and Thursday morning

Light snow accumulations possible Thursday

Periodic wind gusts over 30 mph possible Thursday afternoon and evening

An area of low pressure is expected to form east of the Rockies Wednesday morning then track across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes on Thursday. As the storm system moves across Illinois it will bring a period of rain and snow to the region with gusty winds and colder temperatures moving in on the back end.

Rain is expected to develop across Central Illinois Wednesday evening as the area of low pressure moves into southern Illinois. Temperatures are expected to gradually cool Wednesday night allowing rain to change to snow west of the Illinois River. Rain will gradually change to snow east of the river Thursday morning as the system lifts across the Ohio River Valley.

While exact amounts are uncertain, the progressive nature of the storm should keep accumulations somewhat in check with light accumulations of wet snow possible region wide.

Winds will gradually increase Thursday with periodic gusts over 30 mph possible from the north-northwest. Temperatures will also get colder as the system departs with low temperatures in the mid 20s by early Friday morning. With winds remaining a bit gusty Thursday night and Friday morning, wind chill values could drop into the lower teens.

Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal averages from Thursday through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the 20s. However, a return to warmer than average conditions are expected once again early next week.