Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A cold front brought Central Illinois it’s first round of Spring storms Wednesday night. While there were no severe storms in the area, the storms that developed brought a swath of heavy rain to the area with occasional reports of pea to nickel size hail across Fulton, Tazewell and McLean Counties.

24 Hour Rainfall Reports (10 am Wednesday to 10 am Thursday)

Canton – 1.87″

ESE Bloomington – 1.85″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.50″

Arrowsmith – 1.49″

Ellsworth – 1.43″

Danvers – 1.35″

Chatsworth – 1.30″

Morton – 1.22″

Normal – 1.13″

Chenoa – 1.11″

Towanda – 1.10″

Bryant – 0.97″

Washington – 0.96″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.88″

Le Roy – 0.77″

Cropsey – 0.76″

Flanagan – 0.72″

Downs – 0.70″

SSE Pekin – 0.70″

Pontiac – 0.66″

NW Washington – 0.60″

Altona – 0.50″

Germantown Hills – 0.49″

NW Peoria – 0.45″

Henry – 0.45″

Lacon – 0.45″

Lewistown – 0.41″

Congerville – 0.37″

McNabb – 0.37″

Sparland – 0.35″

Princeton – 0.32″

Metamora – 0.31″

La Salle – 0.27″

Galesburg – 0.25″

When it comes to thunderstorms, it’s not unusual for precipitation amounts to vary significantly over relatively short distances and within communities. You can see an interactive map of even more rainfall reports from CoCoRaHS volunteers by clicking the image below.