Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning.

Since Friday night, most of Central Illinois received 1-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts in Tazewell and Woodford Counties.

Here’s a list of 2 day rain totals from across Central Illinois.

Washington – 5.04″

3.5 W Eureka – 4.94″

2 NNW Washington – 4.37″

Secor – 3.68″

El Paso – 3.13″

Chatsworth – 2.90″

McNabb – 2.69″

2.7 NE Bloomington – 2.45″

2.2 SSE Emington – 2.41″

2.6 NE Dunlap – 2.30″

5.2 NNW El Paso – 2.29″

Metamora – 2.14″

Henry – 2.10″

La Salle – 1.98″

3.2 NE Bloomington – 1.85″

Peoria – 1.89″

Congerville – 1.76″

Normal – 1.73″

Heyworth – 1.72″

Downs – 1.67″

1.5 ESE Bloomington – 1.57″

Lexington – 1.57″

2.5 W Ellsworth – 1.53″

Ottawa – 1.43″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.42″

Tonica – 1.28″

Morton – 1.17″

Bradford – 1.16″

Le Roy – 1.12″

Elmwood – 1.03″

Princeton – 1.03″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.99″

Bryant – 0.79″

Lincoln – 0.70″

Canton – 0.63″

Toulon – 0.52″

In addition to the heavy rain, storms also brought large hail to parts of Central Illinois. The largest hail reported was 3.00″ in diameter in Washington, which ironically enough, fell at Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates’ house. Our VIPIR Hail Product shows the hail swaths left by the storms.

Here’s a list of hail reports from across the region.

Picture of the 3 inch diameter hail that fell at the Yates household.

Washington – 3.00″

Washington – 2.00″

Sparland – 1.75″

Lacon – 1.50″

East Peoria – 1.50″

Lacon – 1.25″

Chillicothe – 1.00″

Peoria Heights – 1.00″

Washington – 1.00″

Chillicothe – 0.88″

East Peoria – 0.75″

Creve Coeur – 0.70″

Normal – 0.70″

The very large hail that fell in Washington shredded tree leaves, broke car windows and produced damage to roofs and siding. The debris then clogged area drains which then lead to flooding throughout the community with the heavy rain.

A VIPIR 3D image of the Washington storm shows that the storm tops were more 50,000 feet tall, a sign of a very strong storm with a strong updraft. That updraft was able to sustain large hail stones high in the storm allowing them to grow larger overtime. A vertical slice through the storm shows the elevated hail core between 20,000 and 30,000 feet which is then dumped over Washington.

A few Tornado Warnings were also issued Saturday. One warning was issued for Tazewell, Woodford and a very small portion of NW McLean County at 2:44 pm with the other being issued for northern McLean County at 4:41 pm.

This loop shows the rotation that was forming along Washington Road between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm Saturday. This rotation and reports of a wall cloud and funnel prompted the first tornado warning of the afternoon.

Storm chaser Andrew Griffiths tweeted this image of a possible funnel/tornado near Washington at 2:33 pm. He was located just north of Washington looking southwest which was about the time the rotation was starting to intensify.

@NWSLincolnIL Tornado or at least a funnel pic.twitter.com/4u046NA70y — Andrew Griffiths (@Central_IL_Wx) August 20, 2022

There was a great deal of wind damage from Sunnyland to Washington along Washington Road. Numerous large tree branches were knocked down while small trees were blown over. The worst structural damage was done to the Jon Williams Tumbling Academy which had large windows blown in and some damage to the roof. As of this writing it has not been confirmed if this was the result of a microburst or tornado.

A funnel cloud was reported near Lexington with the second tornado warned storm in McLean County, but so far there have not been any damage reports associated with that storm.