Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A line of storms known as a Derecho, leaving widespread wind damage in its wake, is currently roaring it’s way across Iowa and is expected to move into Illinois late tonight. While the storms will likely weaken a little bit as they move into the region they’ll still pose a risk of bringing damaging wind gusts to Central Illinois after midnight.

Key Takeaways

Severe Storm Timing: 12 am to 4 am Wednesday

Primary Threat: Damaging wind gusts up to 65 MPH

Storms will likely produce frequent lightning and heavy rain

Tracking the evolution of Mesoscale Convective Systems, such as Derechos, is challenging enough; but another thing that could complicate the track of these storms further are the new storms developing along the stalled front stretching from Chicago, IL to La Crosse, WI. These storms could cause the incoming squall line to do one of two things…

Weaken as it interacts with the cold out flow winds from the storms developing ahead of it, but still bring a cluster of loosely organized storms in to Central Illinois. Maintain strength and be redirected southeast into Central Illinois.

Both solutions result in an uptick in storm coverage after midnight across Central Illinois, but the second solution would result in more widespread severe weather, specifically wind damage, across the region. The Storm Prediction Center does have Slight Risk (level 2 threat) over central and northern Illinois for severe storms tonight, mainly between midnight and 4 am in our local area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Henry, Bureau and Putnam Counties through midnight tonight, though additional watches or an expansion of the current watch could come later tonight depending on the evolution of the derecho.

With storms coming through overnight make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and life saving weather information. This includes a NOAA weather radio which can wake you up while you sleep so you can get to shelter.