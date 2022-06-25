Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Much of Central Illinois woke up to the sound of thunder Saturday morning as the area experienced its first meaningful rain in more than a month. While the rain is a welcomed site, it was quite heavy with some areas receiving a quick 1-3 inches of rain, triggering flood advisories across the Peoria Metro Area.

This first round of storms is expected to move out of Central Illinois by noon leaving the area with hot and dry conditions Saturday afternoon. Another complex of storms is expected to develop by early with a threat of damaging winds.

Key Takeaways

Severe Storm Timing: 6 pm to 11 pm

Primary Threats Damaging wind gusts Frequent lightning



The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a Slight Risk (Level 2 threat) for severe storms Saturday evening, an upgrade from the Marginal risk issued on Friday. Confidence in storms redeveloping this evening has increased resulting in the upgrade from SPC, but the impacts remain the same.

In the wake of our morning storms, skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear allowing temperatures to warm up and the atmosphere to destabilize ahead of an incoming cold front. This front should trigger new thunderstorms near the Quad Cities before they track southeast into Central Illinois throughout the evening, mainly between 6 pm and 11 pm. The primary threats from these storms are damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, frequent lightning, and small hail. Tornadoes are not expected but a brief spin up is possible.

While widespread damage is not expected, storms with strong straight-line winds and localized microbursts could bring down trees and power lines and cause damage to roofs and siding on Central Illinois homes.

Keep in mind, whether or not these storms are severe, they will all contain dangerous lightning and it’s important to move outdoor activities inside as the storms approach. You can stay up to date by downloading the CiProud 2 Go Weather App which alert you when lightning is approaching your area and by keeping a NOAA Weather Radio on and nearby.