Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After experiencing some very comfortable weather for the start of June, the weather pattern will undergo a big change next week resulting in much hotter temperatures across Central Illinois.

Key Takeaways

A few stray showers and storms Saturday & Sunday

Dangerous heat Monday through Wednesday Highs in the mid 90s Heat Index Values between 105°-110°



Weekend Rain Chances

Saturday

While dry conditions are generally expected through the weekend, a few stray showers and storms will be possible. The first chance will come Saturday afternoon as a few decaying showers move through the region. These showers will likely be very spotty and light. We’ll have a slightly better chance of seeing a few thunderstorms Saturday night as the warm front approaches from the southwest. Confidence on how widespread this activity will be is low so the chance of rain sits around 30%.

Sunday

Latest model guidance is hinting that Central Illinois could see a complex of storms move through the region during the day. The strength and evolution of these storms remains unclear but if they are able to develop in the afternoon there will be enough instability and shear for a few of these storms to become severe with hail and wind threat. As a result the Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 threat for severe storms over much of Illinois.

Sweltering Heat Next Week

The jet stream will shift well into the Canada creating what is called an Omega Blocking pattern, named for the shape the jet stream which looks like the Greek letter “Omega”. This strong ridge of high pressure will bring significantly warmer temperatures to Central Illinois between Monday, June 13th and Wednesday, 15th.

High temperatures all three days will reach the low to mid 90s with a few upper 90s south of I-74. With dew points in the low to mid 70s heat index values will top out in the triple digits, likely reaching 105-110° on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dangers of Heat and Heat Related Illness

While a lot of folks in warm climates tend to eye roll summer heat waves, they should be taken seriously. High heat and humidity can be very hard on the body and make it difficult to cool off. Based on data from NOAA, heat is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S.

While heat can be dangerous to everyone, it is particularly dangerous to children and infants whos bodies are less able to adapt to hot temperatures. The elderly and those with chronic diseases are also quite vulnerable.

Why is the heat and humidity dangerous?

When temperatures are hot but the air is dry, the sweat on your body evaporates cooling your body temperature. However, when it is hot and humid the sweat does not evaporate therefore making it difficult or impossible for your body temperature to cool down.

Here are some safety tips to consider next week

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Drink water to stay hydrated

Reduce strenuous activity

Find shade or stay in air conditioned buildings

Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle

A our temperatures soar next week be sure to check in on your neighbors, specifically the elderly. If you must work outside be sure to take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned vehicle as heat related illness can set in within 20-30 minutes.

Signs of Heat Related Illness

Heat Exhaustion

Dizziness

Thirst

Heavy Sweating

Nausea

Weakness

If you or someone you know shows the signs of Heat Exhaustion be sure to act fast and do the following…

Move to a cooler area

Loosen clothing

Sip cool water

Seek medical help if symptoms don’t improve

Heat Stroke

Confusion

Dizziness

Becomes Unconscious

If you or someone you know shows the signs of Heat Stroke be sure to act fast and do the following…