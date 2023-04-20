The Storm Prediction Center has Central Illinois in a level 2- “Slight” threat for strong storms. The timing of the thunderstorms is expected to reach the area around 2 pm and last through 9 pm.

The main risks associated with this system include:

A low end tornado threat, especially for areas between I-72 and extending north of I-80

Winds in excess of 65mph

Quarter size hail

After the thunderstorms come to an end in the evening, temperatures will fall. While we’re not expecting to see as cold of temperatures, highs will remain in the 40s through Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the 60s by Friday.

Now’s the time to prepare

While significant and widespread severe weather is not expected, you still need to be prepared in the event severe weather impacts you. Use this time to get reacquainted with your severe weather plan and make sure you have multiple ways to receive life saving warnings.

Storm Training 101 – Storm Preparation