Strong storms bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding to Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Another period of heavy rainfall filled rain gauges across Central Illinois Sunday afternoon.

A strong cold front pushed through from west to east through the day Sunday, bringing widespread heavy-rain-producing showers to many locations. This front was assisted by an area of low pressure at the surface moving through northern IL that brought increased moisture and a source of lift for thunderstorms to form. Convergence along the front combined with high moisture content and provided the right recipe for heavy rain and flash flooding. A flash flood watch went into effect Saturday night with a Sunday night expiration date.

A flash flood warning was issued for Livingston County and southern parts of La Salle County Sunday afternoon when a storm dumped plenty of rain on already saturated soil. There was a report near Normal of several inches of water over County Road 1450 N around 4:00 pm Sunday, however it wasn’t enough to trigger a flash flood warning.

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued during the afternoon with instability increasing along the incoming cold front. Storms did not turn severe in our region but a tornado was reported near Decatur, which reportedly was on the ground for a few minutes before lifting back into the air.

Here are the rainfall totals from Saturday through Sunday.