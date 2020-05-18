Strong storms bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding to Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Another period of heavy rainfall filled rain gauges across Central Illinois Sunday afternoon.
A strong cold front pushed through from west to east through the day Sunday, bringing widespread heavy-rain-producing showers to many locations. This front was assisted by an area of low pressure at the surface moving through northern IL that brought increased moisture and a source of lift for thunderstorms to form. Convergence along the front combined with high moisture content and provided the right recipe for heavy rain and flash flooding. A flash flood watch went into effect Saturday night with a Sunday night expiration date.
A flash flood warning was issued for Livingston County and southern parts of La Salle County Sunday afternoon when a storm dumped plenty of rain on already saturated soil. There was a report near Normal of several inches of water over County Road 1450 N around 4:00 pm Sunday, however it wasn’t enough to trigger a flash flood warning.
The severe thunderstorm watch was issued during the afternoon with instability increasing along the incoming cold front. Storms did not turn severe in our region but a tornado was reported near Decatur, which reportedly was on the ground for a few minutes before lifting back into the air.
Here are the rainfall totals from Saturday through Sunday.
- Central Illinois Regional Airport – 2.43″
- Peoria International Airport – 1.32″
- Lincoln – 2.76″
- 2 miles southeast of Dunlap – 1.25″
- 8 miles east of Petersburg – 1.82″
- Eureka – 1.45″
- Shirley – 2.31″
- 1 mile east of Heyworth – 1.84″
- Lawn Ridge – 1.40″
- Astoria – 2.22″
- Virgina (Cass County) – 1.87″
- Capital Airport (Sangamon County) – 3.14″