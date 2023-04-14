Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — We’ve had some great weather in Central Illinois over the last week but another storm system could bring some gusty thunderstorms to the area Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area within a Level 1 Risk (Marginal Risk) but some areas west of the Illinois River are within a Level 2 Risk (Slight Risk).

Key Takeaways

Timing of greatest impacts: 6 PM to 11 pm Saturday

Primary threats 1.0″ Hail 65 MPH Wind Gusts Perhaps a brief tornado

Turning much colder Sunday

A weakening line of showers is expected to move through Central Illinois between 10 am and 2 pm Saturday. While a few rumbles of thunder are possible, severe weather is not expected from these showers. Most of the afternoon will be warm, breezy, and dry but another line of storms is expected to move out of Missouri by early evening.

The line of storms should move through Central Illinois between 6 pm and 11 pm and will likely weaken as it moves east across the region. However, the storms will still be quite strong west of the Illinois River where damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph and perhaps a brief tornado. Any storms that develop ahead of the main line may also produce quarter size hail but that threat is likely to remain isolated.

Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ with localized pockets over an inch possible west of the Illinois River. Localized flooding and ponding will be possible where the strongest storms occur.

Now’s the time to prepare

While significant and widespread severe weather is not expected, you still need to be prepared in the event severe weather impacts you. Use this time to get reacquainted with your severe weather plan and make sure you have multiple ways to receive life saving warnings.

Storm Training 101 – Storm Preparation

Colder temperatures and a chance of snow

Once the thunderstorms move through the area, temperatures will drop overnight and through Sunday. While low temperatures Saturday will settle in the upper 40s, highs will continue to drop from the upper 40s. Showers are likely to continue throughout the day Sunday as well. With the lingering moisture in the area, the showers will switch to snow by Sunday evening. Very little accumulation is expected with this dusting of snow.