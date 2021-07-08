Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Friday Night & This Weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The weather pattern will trend more active for the upcoming weekend with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected. Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday night.

Key Takeaways

Severe storm window: 7 PM Friday through 2 AM Saturday

Greatest risk of severe storms is across Iowa, Missouri and far western Illinois

Primary hazards: 75 MPH wind gusts, 1.0″ hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Central Illinois within a Slight Risk (Level 2 threat on a scale of 1 to 5) for severe weather. While scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day the risk of severe weather will hold off until after 7 pm. Damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph is the biggest concern but 1.0″ diameter hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

A warm front will be draped along the Mississippi River Valley Friday evening. As an area of low pressure approaches from the west, the warm front will begin to lift northeast into Central Illinois. The low-level jet stream will ramp up by early evening causing numerous thunderstorms to develop across eastern Iowa. These storms will eventually evolve in to small clusters and bowing segments that will drop southeast impacting parts of the region Friday night.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are expected throughout the weekend as an upper-level low pressure system stalls across the Midwest. Depending on the evolution of the Friday night storms some stronger storms may be possible Saturday afternoon, though that risk looks highest south of our region.

Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 1-3 inch range through Sunday with locally higher amounts possible wherever the strongest storms go, which is generally expected south of I-74. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for flash flooding for areas south of I-74 Friday and Friday night and region wide on Saturday.

There is still some uncertainty in how storms will ultimately evolve through the weekend so be sure to check back frequently for updates.