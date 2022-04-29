Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A powerful storm system spawning severe storms capable of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes across the Central Plains on Friday will bring the risk of severe weather to Central Illinois on Saturday. This includes the possibility of a few tornadoes.

Key Takeaways

Threat Level: 2 on a scale of 1 to 5

Main window for severe storms is between 1 pm and 7 pm Saturday

Multiple rounds of storms expected throughout the day

Hail up to 1.5″ in diameter, 65 mph wind gusts & Tornadoes are possible

Greatest risk is along and east of the Illinois River

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a level 2 threat (Slight Risk) for severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. There’s some uncertainty in exactly where storms will initiate but there could potentially be up to three rounds of storms, two of which could be strong to severe.

Round One: 5 am to 10 am

These thunderstorms will be the remnants of the severe storms moving out of the Central Plains and into Midwest early Saturday morning. They are not expected to be severe but may go on to produce heavy rain and hail. Depending on the evolution and placement of these storms, the afternoon severe weather threat could increase or decrease.

Round Two: 1 pm to 5 pm

While we are expecting storms in the morning, we currently expect there to be enough time for the atmosphere to destabilize before the next round develops. This next round is expected to carry the greatest risk of severe weather throughout the afternoon and should develop along the residual outflow boundary from the morning storms. Exactly where this will occur remains uncertain but we think this will happen near the Illinois River around 1 pm. Given the presence of strong shear and moderate instability, these storms would be supercells and carry the greatest risk of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Round Three: 3 pm to 7 pm

This third and final round of storms would come with the cold front but would heavily depend on what happens with the second round of storms. If there’s minimal activity along the outflow boundary early in the afternoon, the cold front could end up being the main point of storms initiation and would probably develop further west. Should storms manage to develop they would also pose a risk of large hail and damaging winds along with an isolated tornado threat. On the other hand, if we see widespread thunderstorm activity with the second round and the atmosphere stabilizes, any storm development along the cold front will be isolated.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the timing and location of these storms, there will likely be future adjustments to the forecast through Saturday morning. While there’s no need to cancel your afternoon plans, it’s good to have a plan B in the event that severe storms do develop. Regardless of the their severity, multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected throughout the day so make sure you have a place to move outdoor activities indoors.

Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ across the region with locally higher amounts possible. The bulk of this rain will likely come with the first round of storms with anything after being a bit more hit and miss. While isolated flooding can not be ruled out, the overall risk of flash flooding is fairly low and not expected.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warning information including a NOAA Weather Radio.