Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Showers and storms brought periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning to Central Illinois Friday night, and more storms are on the way Saturday afternoon.
Key Takeaways
- Severe storm timing: 2pm to 8pm
- Nickel size hail, 65 mph winds, isolated tornadoes, & heavy rain possible
Here’s a list of rainfall totals from across Central Illinois Friday night
La Salle – 1.24″
Bloomington – 1.09″
Secor – 1.04″
Normal – 0.90″
Ottawa – 0.81″
Emington – 0.79″
Streator – 0.72″
Washington – 0.70″
Congerville – 0.69″
McNabb – 0.64″
Danvers – 0.63″
Tonica – 0.60″
Morton – 0.55″
Chatsworth – 0.50″
Henry – 0.50″
Bryant – 0.47″
Lexington – 0.44″
Peoria (PIA) – 0.43″
Storms are expected to redevelop across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon as a slow moving cold front moves across the region. A few of these storms may be severe with a risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado or two, especially between 2 pm and 8 pm.
These storms may produce an additional 1-3 inches of rain with the heaviest rain falling north of I-74. Localized flash flooding will be possible where 2-3 inches of rain is able to fall. Be sure to remain weather aware and download the CiProud 2 Go Weather app for up to date information and keep those NOAA Weather Radios on.