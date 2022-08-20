Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Showers and storms brought periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning to Central Illinois Friday night, and more storms are on the way Saturday afternoon.

Key Takeaways

Severe storm timing: 2pm to 8pm

Nickel size hail, 65 mph winds, isolated tornadoes, & heavy rain possible

Here’s a list of rainfall totals from across Central Illinois Friday night

La Salle – 1.24″

Bloomington – 1.09″

Secor – 1.04″

Normal – 0.90″

Ottawa – 0.81″

Emington – 0.79″

Streator – 0.72″

Washington – 0.70″

Congerville – 0.69″

McNabb – 0.64″

Danvers – 0.63″

Tonica – 0.60″

Morton – 0.55″

Chatsworth – 0.50″

Henry – 0.50″

Bryant – 0.47″

Lexington – 0.44″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.43″

Storms are expected to redevelop across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon as a slow moving cold front moves across the region. A few of these storms may be severe with a risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado or two, especially between 2 pm and 8 pm.

These storms may produce an additional 1-3 inches of rain with the heaviest rain falling north of I-74. Localized flash flooding will be possible where 2-3 inches of rain is able to fall. Be sure to remain weather aware and download the CiProud 2 Go Weather app for up to date information and keep those NOAA Weather Radios on.