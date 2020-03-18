Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong storm system will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Central Illinois on Thursday. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with hail, damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado.

Main Impacts

There could be two rounds of storms, one in the morning/early afternoon and another in the evening.

Round 1

Timing: 7 am to 1 pm

Threats: Heavy rain, frequent lightning & hail

Round 2

Timing: 7 pm to 1 am

Threats: Hail, Damaging winds, Isolated tornado

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a Slight Risk for severe storms on Thursday. The severe weather threat is higher, including the risk of tornadoes, across southern Illinois where an Enhanced Risk is in place.

The first round of rain will come through as the warm front lifts north across the region. Torrential rain, frequent lightning and hail could accompany this round of storms. The storms should move out of the area by early afternoon leaving Central Illinois under partly to mostly cloudy skies with strong southerly winds blowing at 15-25 mph. These strong winds, along with any clearing that occurs, will send temperatures in to the mid to upper 60s and could allow instability to increase allowing another round to develop Thursday evening.

Confidence is lower for the second round of storms since it will depend on how fast we destabilize once the first round of storms moves out. If storms do develop they will not be as widespread as the earlier round but could be stronger. The primary threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts and large hail but an isolated tornado is possible.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75″ to 1.50″ are expected through Thursday night. While the risk of flash flooding is low, some localized street flooding will be possible through early Thursday afternoon. The risk of storms will end as the cold front sweeps through the region bringing colder temperatures and gusty winds to the region on Friday.