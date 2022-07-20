Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been another warm week in Central Illinois with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. While our temperatures have been slightly above average, we’ve been spared from the worst of the heat which has been focused across the southern and central plains where temperatures have been in the triple digits for the past several days. Unfortunately the hottest day of the week is yet to come before we start to see some relief.

Thursday

Temperatures will once again climb into the lower 90s with heat indices reaching the upper 90s. While skies are likely to be mostly sunny a shortwave coming out of the Northern Plains may manage to kick off a few stray showers and thunderstorms north of I-74 in the afternoon.

Friday

A decaying cluster of showers and storms could bring a few stray showers to Central Illinois. While most areas will remain dry, the cloud cover will likely keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday

This will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices between 105° and 110°. Right now it appears that any storms that are able to develop in Illinois will remain well north of us and closer to the Wisconsin border, at least during the day. By Saturday night a decaying line of storms could impact areas along and north of I-74.

Sunday through Wednesday

High pressure will break down allowing the jet stream to drop south into the Midwest and send a cold front through Illinois. This will bring in a period of unsettled weather with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible along with cooler temperatures. Rainfall amounts remain uncertain but it will be a decent opportunity to receive some much needed rainfall.