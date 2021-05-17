Summer-Like Heat Expected This Week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – It has been a cool and wet start to May but summer-like warmth is expected to impact the region by the later half of the week.

The start of May has been off to a cool and wet start for most of Central Illinois. The mean temperature departure for much of the region is around 5 degrees below average through the first half of the month. When it comes to rainfall, the area has received 100-200% of normal rainfall over the last few weeks.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Tuesday morning before becoming a bit more hit and miss Tuesday afternoon. While the storm chances will linger through Wednesday, the activity is expected to be a little less widespread.

Turnin’ up the heat

A powerful ridge will build across the eastern U.S. on Wednesday and retrograde to the west through the end of the week. This will allow temperatures to climb well above average, reaching the lower to mid 80s, through early next week.

In addition to the heat, summer-like humidity will start to push into Illinois as well. As high pressure builds to our east, southerly winds will bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. Despite the presence of warm-humid air, high pressure aloft will help suppress potential showers and thunderstorms from developing for the second half of the week. While a random pop-up shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out, daily chances for rain will sit between 10 and 20 percent through the weekend.

Another pattern change in late May

After this upcoming heatwave the pattern could trend more active as the month of May comes to an end. As the upper-level ridge breaks down several shortwaves will move across the country bringing the potential for additional showers and thunderstorms. With a warm and humid air mass in place (something that has been absent in April and the first half of May) we could see more opportunities for severe weather during the final week of the month.