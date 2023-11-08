Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner and the month of November can be a month of significant change. While it’s too soon to know what the weather is going to be like this Thanksgiving, we can go back and take a look at what has happened in the past.

Peoria’s average date of the first measurable snow (≥ 0.1″) is November 26th. Looking back at past records we find Peoria has reported at least a trace of snow on Thanksgiving 28 times, 15 of which were considered measurable, and only once was it over an inch. So while snow is more common compared to Halloween, it’s still not a very common occurrence, particularly anything impactful.

Here’s a look at the weather statistics for Peoria on Thanksgiving courtesy of the National Weather Service in Central Illinois. The statistics compiled on this page use the last Thursday of November through 1941, and the fourth Thursday from 1942 to present. These were measured in downtown Peoria from 1883 to 1904, Bradley University from 1905 to 1943, and at Peoria International Airport since 1943.