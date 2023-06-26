Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois has fallen more than six inches below average in rainfall since April 1st resulting in severe drought conditions across the area, and it seems to be getting worse. While rain chances are becoming more frequent this week, drought conditions could ultimately impact how much rain we end up seeing.

A few lucky areas received more than a half inch of rain this weekend, but most saw significantly less. The way showers and storms moved through the area, largely decaying and remaining spotty, highlighted the long road of recovery that lies ahead of us.

Radar loop of showers and storms that impacted Central Illinois Saturday night.

While a healthy line of thunderstorms developed in eastern Iowa Saturday evening, the storms struggled to maintain strength and organization as they crossed the Mississippi River. While not the only contributing factor, the ongoing drought conditions may have very well played a roll in how things unfolded.

How drought impacts incoming rain

Much of Central Illinois remains under Severe drought conditions and that is likely to worsen when the next drought monitor is released on Thursday. Currently 0-20 cm soil moisture is between 2% and 10% of average. The low soil moisture results in a drier boundary layer (layer of the atmosphere closest to the ground) and therefore less moisture for showers and thunderstorms.

As we saw this past weekend, the lack of moisture resulted in lower instability and made it difficult for storms to maintain organization. Instead, we saw storms come through a bit more scattered and hit or miss generally producing less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

How can drought be overcome?

In one word…PERSISTENCE.

A persistent flow of southerly winds advecting gulf moisture northward will eventually result in better quality moisture within the boundary layer, it just takes a bit more time. We also need a persistent pattern featuring several storm systems to trigger thunderstorms that could result in multiple rounds of rain.

We could be seeing such a pattern developing this week.

A strong ridge of high pressure and heat dome will remain in place over the Southern Plains while persistent southerly flow beneath that ridge results in better moisture quality over the region late in the week. This will set up a favorable pattern for small disturbances to roll along the northern edge of the ridge and trigger thunderstorms that could impact Central Illinois.

The first wave will come in the form of a decaying line of showers and storms crossing the Mississippi River Wednesday morning. Given the ongoing drought conditions, these storms will likely struggle to produce much in the way of meaningful rain, but some scattered showers and weak storms will be possible. A stronger wave is expected to impact the area on Thursday and this could trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Given the presence of very high instability and sufficient shear, storms that develop on Thursday could go on to produce widespread damaging winds.

However, where these storms ultimately develop remains uncertain so rain chances remain capped at 50%. We’ll continue to see spotty storm chances through the end of the week with another more organized wave potentially impacting the area on Saturday. When it comes to rainfall amounts, there’s certainly potential for some areas to exceed an inch of rain. But given the ongoing drought, it seems more plausible that most areas will probably see less than a half inch of rain through the weekend if anything at all.

This is the type of pattern that needs to persist more often than not over the next couple of months for us to truly dig ourselves out of this hole. Like most bad things, drought can develop fast, but it often takes significantly longer to get out of it.