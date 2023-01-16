Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The weather pattern will remain active across the U.S. for the remainder of the week as another storm system moves off the Rockies and into the Midwest. While this storm is expected to be mainly a rain producer for Central Illinois, a large swath of heavy snow is possible from Colorado to Wisconsin.

Key Takeaways

This will be primarily a chilly rain event for Central Illinois Rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.0″ expected

Change over to snow possible for some on Thursday

Occasional wind gusts up to 30 mph possible Wednesday and Thursday

Rain will gradually spread from the southwest to the northeast on Wednesday. While a few showers are possible before noon, the bulk of the rain will fall between 3 pm Wednesday and 3 am Thursday. A dry slot will move over the region early Thursday morning causing steadier rates of rain rain to end and for periods of drizzle to develop.

As the storm system lifts to the northeast, colder temperatures will filter in on the backside of the system allowing for rain to change to snow for some areas along and north of I-74. Any snow accumulation will remain below a half inch.

There will be greater impacts to travel across Iowa and Wisconsin where widespread moderate to heavy snow is expected. While exact snow accumulations are uncertain, a consistent swath of 5-10 inches of snow will be possible from eastern Colorado to central Wisconsin.