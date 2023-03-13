“Yellow Wave”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WMBD) — It is “Spring Break” time for many. Myrtle Beach is one of the popular destinations, but the water (Ocean) may not be too inviting.

It is allergy season in many places. The “yellow wave” has taken over some of the shorelines of the Atlantic Ocean. Pollen.

Pollen

A warm spell has led to an early and higher season than normal. The season is likely going to last longer too.

Over the last three decades, the pollen season has lengthened by 20 days in North America. The first two months of this year were 4-6° warmer than usual.

What will alleviate the pollen? Rain.