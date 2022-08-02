Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois was once again impacted by strong to severe storms Tuesday morning leaving the region with heavy rain, flash floods and pockets of wind damage. While the weather will remain quiet Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, strong to severe storms are expected to redevelop Wednesday afternoon.

Key Takeaways

Severe Storm Timing: Anytime between 1 pm and 8 pm

Primary Threats 65 mph Wind Gusts 1.0″ Diameter Hail Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding

Dangerous heat before storms arrive

Storm Timing and Impacts

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a level 2 threat (slight risk) for severe storms on Wednesday. Unlike Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday morning will start off much quieter for Central Illinois. As a cold front and prefrontal trough approach the region, clouds will increase throughout the morning with storms developing by mid to late afternoon. While it won’t be storming the entire time, the window for severe storms is roughly from 1 pm to 8 pm Wednesday.

Storms are expected to develop along or near the Illinois River, evolving into a squall line and moving east towards I-55 through early evening. Damaging wind gust up to 65 mph is the primary threat, but a few stronger gusts over 70 mph will be possible, particularly along I-55. Storms may also produce hail up to 1.0″ in diameter and heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall between the Illinois River and I-57 where 1-3 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible. Be sure to remain weather aware on Wednesday and make sure you have multiple ways to receive life saving weather information. This includes a NOAA Weather Radio and the CiProud 2 Go Weather App.

Dangerous Heat

Before any storms arrive it will be a hot and humid day. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s through early afternoon with Heat Indices between 105° and 110°. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the region through Wednesday afternoon.