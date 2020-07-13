Threat of severe weather returns Wednesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – It’s only been a few days since severe storms brought widespread damaging winds, hail and heavy rain to Central Illinois, but the area could be in for another round of severe storms on Wednesday.

Impacts and Timing

Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding

1-3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts

Noon to 8 pm Wednesday

A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, but this activity should clear in time for atmosphere to recover ahead of the main wave moving in Wednesday afternoon. This recovery would be aided by southerly winds bringing in a warm and humid air mass. Moderate shear associated with the upper level wave will allow storms to organize and move through the region.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along the Mississippi River and intensify as they move east. The storms are expected to evolve into a squall line that would would bring widespread damaging wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph to the region and perhaps a brief spin up tornado. A few supercells may develop ahead of the main line which could produce hail along with an elevated risk of tornadoes, but this threat is a little less clear.

The storms also look to bring heavy rain to the region with widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches possible with locally heavier amounts possible. While the rain is welcomed, the heavy rain rates will lead to excessive runoff and flash flooding.

Rainfall forecast through 10 pm Wednesday

The details of the forecast including the timing and threat levels could change in the coming days, so be sure to monitor forecast from Your Local Weather Authority forecast on the CiProud 2 Go Weather App.