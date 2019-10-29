Thrills, chills and icicles: Halloween storm to bring rain and snow to Central Illinois

PEORIA Ill. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Central Illinois through Wednesday morning. More accumulating snow is expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

Tuesday night through Halloween

This storm will be the strongest storm of the week and will bring a variety of impacts to Central Illinois that will begin Tuesday night and continue through Halloween.

Tuesday night: Precip is likely to start as snow or a wintry mix along and north of a Pontiac line around midnight. As warm temperatures gradually shift north so will the rain/snow line early Wednesday morning. Some snow accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces where precip starts as snow.

Wednesday: Northern parts of the region are likely to see a wintry mix for a few hours before everyone experiences a complete transition to rain. Periods of rain and drizzle will continue throughout the day.

Wednesday night: Rain will continue throughout the evening before it begins to gradually mix and change to snow after midnight starting in the west. Locations along the Illinois River should experience a wintry mix around sunrise before changing to snow Thursday morning.

Halloween: A Wintry mix will be likely in the morning before most of the area transitions to snow during the day as colder temperatures push into the region. Snow will continue throughout the evening before gradually ending around midnight.

In addition to the snow, winds will become gusty creating areas of blowing snow. The snow is expected to rather wet which would allow it to carry some weight which could lead to localized power outages if any snow were to accumulate on powerlines.

Halloween Snowfall Forecast

Rain will gradually change to snow from west to east on Wednesday night. While a few areas east of the Illinois River may start with a wintry mix, they should change over to snow by mid-morning on Thursday. Another 2-4 inches of snow will be possible west of the Illinois River with 1-3 inches possible elsewhere.

Rainfall Forecast

Throughout the week the area is expected to receive a widespread 1.00″ to 1.50″ of rain/melted snow through Thursday night.

Halloween Stats



If Peoria receives measurable snow (0.1″) on Halloween, which appears likely, it will be snowiest Halloween on record. Here are some stats…

Snowiest Halloween: Trace in 1918

Whitest Halloween: Trace on the ground in 1925

Wettest Halloween: 1.69 inches in 1994

Frequency of Measurable Precipitation: 33.3% (45 of 135 years)

Coldest High Temperature: 35° in 1917

Coldest Low Temperature: 14° in 1925

First Snowfall Stats

It is also possible that Peoria receives a few inches of snow from this storm and if Peoria receives more than an inch of snow on Halloween it will be the earliest 1-inch snowfall since October 26th, 1967 when Peoria received 1.4″ of snow. It will also be well before the average date of our first 1.0″ snowfall which is December 11th.

Historical Date of First Measurable Snowfall: November 8th

Average Date of First Measurable Snowfall: November 23rd

Earliest Snowfall: 1.0 inch on September 25th, 1042

Average First 1.0 inch Snowfall: December 11th