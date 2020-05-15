Thursday Rainfall and Storm Reports

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain moved across Central Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening. The storms prompted tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across the region as the line of storms moved through Central Illinois.

Storm Reports



Atkinson (Henry County) at 10:18 PM – Roof blown off barn and tree damage, possible tornado

Galesburg (Knox County) at 10:23 PM – Several power poles down. Time estimated.

Abingdon (Knox County) at 10:27 PM – Several power poles down. Time estimated.

Brimfield (Peoria County) at 10:55 PM – Large tree branch fell on house

Radnor Township (Peoria County) at 11:06 PM – Significant damage to a township/Peoria County outbuilding.

Rainfall Reports

The storms also produced heavy rain across Central Illinois. One cluster of slow moving storms produced an estimated 3-4 inches of rain prompting a flash flood warning across Livingston County Thursday evening. Most other locations received 1-3 inches of rain, here’s a list of rainfall reports from across the region.

Henry – 0.64″

Canton – 0.76″

Heyworth – 0.79″

Lacon – 0.81″

Tremont – 0.83″

Morton – 0.95″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.98″

5 NW Peoria – 1.01″

Washington – 1.06″

Eureka – 1.07″

Chenoa – 1.12″

Yates City – 1.15″

Cropsey – 1.15″

Chatsworth – 1.19″

Pontiac – 1.20″

Elmwood – 1.23″

Dunlap – 1.26″

Danvers – 1.32″

El Paso – 1.34″

Lexington – 1.36″

Ottawa – 1.43″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.47″

Walnut – 1.56″

Gilson – 1.65″

Princeton – 1.66″

La Salle – 1.68″

London Mills – 1.68″

Bloomington – 1.89″

Mininok – 1.90

Avon – 1.97″

Knoxville – 2.01″

5 WSW Bloomington – 2.03″

Wataga – 2.13″

Normal – 2.34″

Galesburg – 2.50″



Unfortunately there’s more rain on the way. Another storm system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to Central Illinois Saturday and Saturday night with around an inch of additional rain expected. The overall risk of severe weather is low but a few storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds.

