The year has started to reach its end and Central Illinois has seen its fair share of weather events for 2023. While we can’t pause to look back at all of them, here are the top five for the year.

5- Earthquake

On November 15th, 2023 Illinois saw a weak 3.6 magnitude earthquake. The epicenter was located in northeast Illinois near Standard, IL. While earthquake isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Central Illinois, our state is no stranger to seismic activity. The most recent magnitude 3 quake was in 2017 near Bellmont, IL. Click here for how common earthquakes are for us.

4- Bad Air Quality

There were a few instances of poor air quality in Central Illinois. The Midwest is no stranger to bouts of bad air. Wildfire smoke in the west and in Canada can drift across a large part of the United States during the course of the wildfire season. This year however, we saw smoke from both eastern and western Canada. Air quality managed to reach unhealthy levels for all groups. The scale below breaks down how we measure air quality. Click here for the story.

3- June 29th Severe Weather Alert Day

In June Your Local Weather Authority issued a Severe Weather Alert Day for the 29th. This designation is reserved for days where we predict significant danger to lives and property. On this day in particular the Storm Prediction Center had listed all of Central Illinois under an Enhanced (or level 3 of 5) threat. Within this level three threat we saw a medium risk for hail and a high risk for damaging winds. Here is the story.

Damage reports included large trees being brought down across the area. A wind gust of 80mph was measured in Macomb, IL. Parts of I-55 were closed north of Lincoln, IL due to the damage.

Note: Images above are from 6/29/23

2- March 31st Severe Weather Alert Day

We kicked off the severe weather season with a strong one, coming right out of the gate with a Severe Weather Alert Day at the end of March. On this day we were placed in a Moderate (or level 4 of 5) risk of severe weather. The tornado and wind threats were exceptionally high both listed as Very High in Central Illinois. This helped kick of severe weather season in 2023, here is the story.

Note: Images are from 3/31/2023

1- April 4th Severe Weather Alert Day

Yet another Severe Weather Alert Day, but this one fell on Election Day for Central Illinois. While folks were out casting their votes, Your Local Weather Authority was tracking storms that eventually led to not one, but three tornadoes. The strongest tornado was an EF 3 that went through Lewistown and Bryant. Below are some links about the storm and the clean up in the following days.

These weren’t the only events that we saw this year but these are the top five. You can read about other events to impact Central Illinois on CiProud. Just look for Weather Blogs and Weather Headlines under the Weather tab. Have a safe and happy New Year!