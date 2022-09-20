Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln was able to confirm that damage on the south side of Le Roy was caused by an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph. You can see the details of their report below.

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 85 mph

Path Length: 3.4 miles

Path Width: 30 yards



Start Time: 12:28 AM

Start Location: 0.5 miles SW of Le Roy

End Time: 12:34 AM

End Location: 3.25 miles SE of Le Roy



“The tornado entered the southwest part of Le Roy and knocked a power pole into a mobile home and a tree into another mobile home. It traveled southeast through the south part of town, just north of I-74, doing minor tree damage, knocking down branches. The tornado then did partial roof damage to two duplexes on the southeast part of Le Roy and also tipped over two semis on I-74. The tornado continued southeast and partially damaged a roof 2.5 miles southeast of Le Roy. The tornado then dissipated in a field 3.25 miles southeast of Le Roy.”

Video from Rachel Smith shows the moment the tornado passed by her home.

This video loop of our VIPIR Radar shows the hook echo forming as rotation tightened up over Le Roy between 12:27 am and 12:37 am.

Scott Van Winkle shared these videos of the damage done to his parents home, located near I-74 in Le Roy.

Here is some of the damage done to some of the homes in the area. Pictures were given to us from our sister station WCIA in Champaign.