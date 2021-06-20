Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central Illinois Until 1 am Monday

Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Central Illinois through 1 am Monday.

Key Takeaways

Primary Threats 2.0″ Diameter Hail 70 mph Winds Isolated Tornadoes



What to Expect



The next round of severe storms will move across Central Illinois late this evening and overnight as a line of storms develops along and ahead of the approaching cold front. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with these storms though isolated large hail and brief tornadoes are possible.

Once this line comes through the severe weather threat will end from west to east, ending in our eastern counties around 1 am Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Central Illinois within an Enhanced Risk for severe storms which is a level 3 threat on a scale of 1 to 5. This means that storms that develop will likely be persistent, widespread and potentially intense.