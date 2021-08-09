Tornado Watch Issued For Parts of Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –– The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Central and northern Illinois through 10 p.m. Monday.

Key Takeaways

Severe Storm Timing: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Damaging winds, quarter size hail and tornadoes are possible

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop across northern Illinois this afternoon before gradually shifting southeast this evening. The greatest risk of severe weather is along I-80 and east of I-39 where conditions will be a little more favorable. If storms can develop far enough to the west, a few strong to severe storms could impact areas near I-74 after sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and north of I-74 in a Slight Risk (Level 2 threat out of 5) for severe storms.

Storms should end or move east of the region around or shortly after midnight leaving Central Illinois with hot and humid conditions Tuesday afternoon with heat index values between 105° and 110°. While most of the day is expected to be dry, additional thunderstorms could develop Tuesday evening with another risk of severe weather.