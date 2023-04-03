Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority has declared Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning a Severe Weather Alert Day as a strong storm system brings two more rounds of severe weather to parts of Central Illinois. This declaration is more for the intensity of the storms that do develop than the number of communities that will be impacted.

Key Takeaways

Two windows for severe weather 3 pm to 7 pm Tuesday 3 am to 9 am Wednesday

All hazards are possible with both rounds Strong tornadoes are possible with the first round

Storms Tuesday afternoon will not be as widespread as Friday’s severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas west of the Illinois River within a level 4 risk area (Moderate Risk). This area will stand the best chance of seeing isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms capable of all hazards Tuesday afternoon. Once again, flooding is not expected to be a big issue due to fast storm motions, but where severe storms occur very heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Central Illinois Monday evening and continue off and on throughout the night. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few storms may produce hail up to the size of nickels. The real chances for severe weather will come Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Round 1: 3 pm to 7 pm Tuesday

A warm front is expected to lift north of Central Illinois Tuesday afternoon leaving a very volatile environment in its wake. The combination of strong instability and good directional shear will create an environment suitable for strong tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds. Also present will be a strong cap (layer of warm air aloft) which is expected to keep any development a little more isolated and likely limit the ability for storms to develop towards I-55. While isolated storms will be possible after 6 pm, the remainder of the evening should be fairly quiet for most of the area.

Round 2: 3 am to 9 am Wednesday

This round will feature a broken squall line that will impact more areas compared to the first round of storms that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threats from these storms, though isolated instances of hail will also be possible. Latest model guidance suggests that this line could intensify as it moves eastward with increasing tornadic potential early Wednesday morning east of the Illinois River. Morning tornadoes are quite rare in Central Illinois and could cause issues during the Wednesday morning commute.

Right now the Storm Prediction Center has areas east of I-55 within a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather on Wednesday, but that could increase in their next update.

Now’s the time to prepare

While the initial round of storms will not be as widespread as what we experienced on Friday, the storms that do develop are likely to be stronger. Those who are not impacted Tuesday afternoon will likely experience the next round of storms Wednesday morning. Use this time to get reacquainted with your severe weather plan and make sure you have multiple ways to receive lifesaving warnings.

Storm Training 101 – Storm Preparation