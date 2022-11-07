Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For the second time in 2022, Central Illinois will once again be in position to watch a total lunar eclipse. The first total lunar eclipse of the year happened on May 15-16 when we were able to watch the eclipse in its entirety.

Unlike the eclipse back in May, Central Illinois will not be able to see the entire event on Tuesday as the moon will drop below the horizon before the partial phase of the eclipse ends. That said, those who are up early Tuesday morning should see (weather permitting) the total phase of the eclipse before the moon drops below the western horizon.

Eclipse timing and visibility

Eclipse Phase Time in Peoria Visible (assuming clear skies) Penumbral Eclipse Begins 2:02 a.m. Yes Partial Eclipse Begins 3:09 a.m. Yes Full Eclipse Begins 4:16 a.m. Yes Maximum Eclipse 4:59 a.m. Yes Full Eclipse Ends 5:41 a.m. Yes Partial Eclipse Ends 6:49 a.m. No, below horizon Penumbral Eclipse Ends 7:56 a.m. No, below horizon All time and visibility information courtesy of timeanddate.com

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned in such a way that the moon passes through Earth’s shadow. As the Moon enters the Umbra, the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, it often turns a reddish hue. The exact shade of red or orange depends on the amount of atmosphere the light reflecting off of the moon will filter through. In this case, the Moon will be moving down towards the western horizon during the maximum phase of the eclipse which could make it appear larger with a deeper reddish hue.

Will the weather cooperate?

While Central Illinois will remain dry, cloud cover is a big concern as to whether or not this event will actually be cleanly visible for our area. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the night which could prove to make viewing the event difficult. The clouds that will increase are expected to be high cirrus and stratus clouds which may be thin enough for some of the eclipse to be seen, at least at the start, but those clouds will likely thicken as the night goes on.

If you happen to be out between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, look for the reddish hue of the eclipsed moon above the western horizon. You may be in for a treat!