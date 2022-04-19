Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois woke up to temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday morning. Thankfully the weather will become much warmer through the end of the week, though the rain chances will certainly remain.

The weather pattern remains quite progressive which will result in a series of different storm systems and upper-level waves that will result in rain just about every other day over the course of the next 5 to 7 days. ‘

Here’s a breakdown of our upcoming chances for rain.

Wednesday

Scattered rain showers are expected to develop across the region throughout the day on Wednesday. The rain showers will likely keep temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the afternoon but they should reach the low the lower to mid 50s by early evening. The rain is expected to generally be light with most areas receiving 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain through Wednesday evening, but isolated thunderstorms could result in locally higher amounts. The rain is expected to end by midnight Wednesday night.

Thursday night/Friday

Warmer and drier conditions are expected Thursday but a Wednesday night’s cold front will begin to shift north across the region Thursday night resulting in showers and thunderstorms redeveloping across the region. Unlike Wednesday rain, there will be more thunderstorms with this activity but severe weather is not expected. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to lift from the southwest to the northeast Friday morning before gradually coming to an end. Any storms that manage to develop along the warm front in the afternoon may pose a localized risk of hail, but this activity should be isolated should it develop at all.

Temperatures will continue to warm behind the warm front allowing temperatures to reach the low to mid 70s by Friday afternoon.

Sunday

A slow-moving cold front will move into Central Illinois late Saturday night and Sunday resulting in more thunderstorms across the region. While severe weather is not anticipated at this time, Saturday night and Sunday needs to be watched to see if a severe threat develops over the next couple of days. With a steady stream of gulf moisture moving into Central Illinois, the main concern at this point is the potential for flash flooding as as result of multiple rounds of heavy rain along a slow moving front.

While exact rainfall amounts remain uncertain, parts of Central Illinois could see 2-4 inches of rain through Monday with most of that rain falling Sunday. Details surrounding the heavy rain threat and any potential severe weather threat will become more clear in the days ahead so be sure to monitor future forecasts.

Temperature Forecast

Despite the rain over the next week, temperatures will be in for a welcomed warm-up as highs reach the upper 60s and 70s from Thursday through Sunday. We may see high temperatures inch closer to 80° on Saturday! Sadly we are anticipating another round of below average temperatures by early next week which could persist through the end of April.