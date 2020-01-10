Update: Winter Weather Advisories and Flood Watches in effect

Peoria, Ill. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas west of the Illinois River while a Flood Watch remains in effect for areas along and east of the Illinois River.

Storm Impacts

Unseasonably heavy rain could lead to localized flooding Friday night and Saturday morning.

A transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet will begin late Friday night west of the Illinois River.

Moderate to heavy snow moves in Saturday as colder temperatures arrive.

Power outages likely Saturday and Saturday night due to the combination of ice, snow and wind.

As our storm system ramps up, moderate to heavy rain will spread across Central Illinois after 5 pm. While the precipitation is expected to remain rain overnight in Peoria, parts of Knox, Stark and Henry Counties could change to a wintry mix and freezing rain after 3 am. For areas along the Illinois River, a change over to a wintry mix is expected shortly after sunrise Saturday. Rain and ice will gradually change over to snow throughout the day on Saturday with snow ending around midnight.

The worst of the winter weather will be west of the Illinois River where ice and snow will make roads slick and could cause a few power outages. Winds will also be gusting up to 35 mph which will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

While ice and snowfall amounts will be lighter in the east, heavy rain Friday night and Saturday morning could lead to localized flooding. River levels will be on the rise over the next several days and will rise above flood stage in many areas.

Rainfall Forecast – Friday night through Saturday night

The heaviest rain is expected to fall east of the Illinois River where a widespread 3-5 inches of rain is expected. Further west, rainfall amounts will generally range from 1-3 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible under training thunderstorms. The NWS has also issued a Flood Watch for areas along and east of the Illinois River.

Freezing Rain Forecast – Friday evening through Saturday afternoon

The heaviest ice accumulations due to freezing rain will be west of the Illinois River. Parts of Knox, Stark, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, and La Salle Counties could see some significant ice accumulations. Ice accumulations are expected to range from around a tenth of an inch in Peoria to more than a quarter of an inch across Knox and Henry Counties. Even higher amounts are possible if temperatures drop below freezing earlier than expected.

Snowfall Forecast – Saturday morning through Saturday night

The entire region will gradually transition to snow throughout the day on Saturday, starting in the west around sunrise. West of the Illinois River, snow could be heavy at times with a widespread 3-6 inches expected. Along the Illinois River, snowfall amounts will range from 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts possible if the sleet changes to snow sooner than expected. Along I-55 the snow will be lighter with amounts ranging from a trace to 3 inches expected.