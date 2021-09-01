Warm temps and torrential rains: Summer 2021 Review

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – While the Autumnal Equinox and the official start to fall isn’t until September 22nd, the first of September marks the start of Meteorological Fall, a 3 month period that runs from September through November. It’s also a great time to go back and look at the past 3 months and see how things played out during Meteorological Summer.

June

Summer was off to a warm and wet start across Central Illinois. Temperatures across the northern half of the state were generally 2-3 degrees above average for the month while the southern half of the state experienced near to slightly above average temperatures. The area also experienced above average rainfall. This was especially true for McLean County which experienced significant flash flooding after receiving 8-11 inches of rain between June 25th and June 27th.

Here’s a look at Peoria’s stats for the month of June…

Average temperature = 75.1° (+2.3°)

Precipitation = 5.37″ (+1.64″)

July

The wet end to June carried over into July for parts of Central Illinois. The wettest conditions were felt across southern Illinois which ended the month with rainfall amounts that were 4-6 inches above average. While soaking rains were experienced to the south, northern Illinois saw well below average rainfall which lead to worsening drought conditions north of I-80. Locally it was either feast or famine when it came to rainfall as some parts of the region experienced well above average rain while others were bone dry. When it came to temperatures, most of the state experienced near to below average temperatures.

Here’s a look at Peoria’s stats for the month of July…

Average temperature = 75.4° (-0.9°)

Precipitation = 4.07″ (+0.54″)

August

After a break from above average temperatures in July, the summer heat roared back in August as most of the state experienced temperatures that were 1-3 degrees above average. When it came to rainfall, our local area saw above average precipitation while near to below average rainfall was experienced across northern and southern Illinois. Looking at the map, it’s not hard to see the results of the heavy rain event that brought significant flash flooding to Gibson City in Ford County.

Here’s a look at Peoria’s stats for the month of August…

Average temperature = 76.6° (+2.1°)

Precipitation = 3.87″ (+0.56″)

June through August

In the end the past 3 months brought near to above average temperatures to Central Illinois while temperatures were well above average across northern Illinois. Between June and August Peoria saw 18 days with high temperatures at or above 90°, just slightly below the average of 20 days. The warmest temperatures came on June 11th and 12th when Peoria hit a high temperature of 95°. Most of the state also ended the summer with above average rainfall though far northern parts of the state saw below average rainfall.

A look ahead to fall

According to the Climate Prediction Center much of the country is expected to experience above average temperatures. When it comes to precipitation below average precipitation is favored across the Rocky Mountains and High Plains, but the forecast is unclear for Central Illinois.

One thing’s for sure, temperatures are cooling off and it wont be long before the first frost and freeze hit the area. Here’s a look at the average date for the first fall freeze across Illinois.

Courtesy: Illinois State Climatologist

La Nina conditions are expected to develop this fall and persist into the upcoming winter. How this could ultimately impact the 2021-2022 winter season will be explored in a future article, so stay tuned!