Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong warm front surged northward across Central Illinois bringing in a warm and muggy air mass to the region. For the first time in 2022 Peoria hit a high temperature of 80° on Friday, about one week later than the average date of our first 80° day, and there’s more on the way as we head into the weekend.

Saturday

While a powerful storm brings blizzard conditions to the northern high plains and severe storms to the central plains, the weather in Central Illinois will be warm and windy. High temperatures are expected to top out in the lower to mid 80s with winds blowing from the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move into the area from the west after 10 pm. These storms will not be severe but may produce some locally heavy downpours.

Sunday

A strong cold front will move across the region bringing scattered showers and storms to the area through early afternoon. The forecast has trended faster with the movement of the cold front which will keep the heaviest rain across southern Illinois through Sunday night.

The overall risk for severe weather is low but a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along and east of the Illinois River Sunday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and 1.0″ diameter hail will be the primary threats.

Early Next Week

Once Sunday’s cold front moves through the region, below average temperatures will return to Central Illinois through the start of next week with highs mainly in the 50s. More importantly, it appears we’ll be heading into a multiday stretch of dry weather, which has been desperately needed for area farmers after some consistently wet weather over the past few months. Unfortunately the long term forecast calls for more rain and storms as we head into next weekend.