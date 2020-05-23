Warmer and wetter weather expected through next week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After several days of below average temperatures and grey skies the weather pattern is changing. While this change will usher in much warmer temperatures it will also bring more unwanted rain to Central Illinois.

The region saw temperatures climb into the 70s on Friday. In fact it was only the 5th time since the month began that Peoria had a high temperature over 70°. The warmer temperatures are a nice change of pace it could be a sign of an unwanted change that will occur of Memorial Day Weekend.

Saturday

Showers and storms will likely be ongoing over a good portion of Central Illinois as a warm front moves into the region Saturday morning. These storms will not be severe but may produce some localized downpours. An area of low pressure will move into northern Illinois through early afternoon sending a warm front northward to I-80 by 2 or 3 pm. The incoming low and warm front will be the focal point for new thunderstorm development and will also be the area of greatest concern for severe weather. While storm coverage will be higher along and north of I-80, a few strong to severe storms will be possible as far south as I-74. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will all be possible.

Other than the storm chances it will become much warmer and muggier as the day goes on. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s making it feel more like summer than spring.

Sunday

It will be another warm and humid day with a chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Storm chances will increase Sunday night as a potential weakening line of storms drops into Central Illinois from the west.



Next Week

A cold front front will stall across the Central Plains and the Upper Midwest on Monday while a steady stream of moisture moves north from the Gulf of Mexico. The moisture and small upper level disturbances will interact with the stalled front creating multiple rounds of showers and storms. With high pressure strengthening along the east coast the pattern will come to another standstill on Memorial Day and remain in place through next week.

The severe weather threat for our immediate area looks low through next week but periods of heavy rain will be possible, bringing perhaps another 1-2 inches of widespread rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. This heavy rain would then prolong the ongoing flooding along the Illinois River.

On the bright side, while there is a chance of rain everyday over the next week there will be several periods of dry weather as most of these storms will come late in the afternoon and evening.