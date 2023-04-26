Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Another late season chill will bring more frost to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has placed areas near and north of I-74 under a Frost Advisory through 8 am Thursday. If you have sensitive vegetation you’ll want to bring it indoors or cover them with a blanket.

Tonight: Mostly clear with frost

Areas of frost is the primary concern, especially along and north of I-74 where temperatures are likely to be the coolest. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the mid 30s and winds blowing from the east at 3-8 mph. While air temperatures will be well above freezing, the temperature closer to the ground will actually be closer to freezing allowing frost to develop.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers

Clouds will increase throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph. A few showers will become possible, mainly east of the Illinois River, late in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will be possible Thursday night for areas east of the Illinois River with showers becoming more isolated further west. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.25″ with the heaviest amounts east of I-55.

Looking ahead: Another blast of cool air next week

Temperatures will be closer to average on Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Another cold front will drop through the region on Saturday bringing a few rain showers to the region along with another round of cool air. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s Saturday but will retreat to the 50s on Sunday. Central Illinois will see highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through Tuesday. Depending on cloud cover we could see more frost develop Sunday night and Monday night.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 Day outlook, valid from May 4th through May 10th, continues to suggest that Central Illinois will have a greater chance of seeing below average temperatures and below average precipitation. With the long term forecast continuing to favor cooler than normal temperatures, it may be best on putting those plans to put your plants in the ground on hold for another couple of weeks.