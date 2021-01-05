Weather in the Heartland: The Twist on Tornadoes

They’re treacherous. They’re terrorizing. They’re intriguing.

Join WMBD/WYZZ Chief Meteorologist, Chris Yates, to unearth

the truth behind tornadoes. Take a look back at some of

Illinois’ most memorable twisters, learning why this area

is an inviting place for storms to materialize. Study air flow

patterns to determine how tornadoes are formed. Leave with a

healthy respect for these formidable funnels along with safety

precautions to take should you encounter one.

Your Local Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates will once again host Weather in the Heartland, Continuing Education short course from Heartland Community College that looks at Central Illinois Weather. This year’s course will focus on tornadoes, how and why they develop in Central Illinois, and will also look back at some of the most memorable tornadoes to move across the state.



While this course is typically taught in person, this year it will be taught over ZOOM. This is a good oportunity for those who have not been able to attend the class in person to join in on the fun.

The course is scheduled for Saturday, March 13th from 9:00 to 10:30 am and cost $25.00

Spots are limited so click here to sign up today!