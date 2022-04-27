Peoria, IL (WMBD) — For the first time in more than two years Your Local Weather Authority is partnering with Midland Radio, Hy-Vee, Kimpling & Nena Ace Hardware stores to help put weather radios in Central Illinois households.

A NOAA Weather Radio (NWR) is the first line of defense when severe weather strikes. NWR is a nationwide network that broadcasts watches, warnings, advisories, forecasts and other weather information 24/7. Many of these radios use S.A.M.E. code technology which allow the radios to sound for warnings that pertain to the county, or counties, that matter to you.

Recent models of the Midland WR120 allow you to turn off various watches, warnings and advisories that you may not care about. Click here to purchase this radio and use “WMBD” as the promo code to get a discount.

Over the course of the next month we will be making stops at various Central Illinois communities to help setup and program your radio. The list of our stops is below, we hope to see you there!





Hy-Vee Peoria (Grand Prairie)

Thursday, April 28th

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

7610 N Orange Prairie Rd, Peoria, IL 61615

Hy-Vee Bloomington

Thursday, May 5th

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

1403 N Veterans Pkwy, Bloomington, IL 61704

Kimpling Ace Hardware Washington

Thursday, May 19th

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

1880 Washington Rd, Washington, IL 61571

Nena Ace Hardware Germantown Hills

Thursday, May 26th

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

505 Jubilee Lane, Germantown Hills, IL 61548